Jharkhand: ED raids premises of Ranchi police officer Meera Singh, close aides in land scam case

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate searched premises linked to Ranchi Tupudana police station in-charge inspector Meera Singh and her close aides in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities land scam.

Meera Singh is said to have played a vital role in arresting BJP Chief Babulal Marandi’s political advisor Sunil Tiwary.

Raids are being conducted at the residence of Meera Singh under Tupudana Police Station and Youth Congress leader Lal Mohit Nath Shahdeo.

According to ED sources, Rs 15 lakh cash, eight mobile phones have been recovered during the raids.