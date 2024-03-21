Jharkhand: ED raids premises of Ranchi police officer Meera Singh, close aides in land scam case

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate searched premises linked to Ranchi Tupudana police station in-charge inspector Meera Singh and her close aides in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities land scam.
Meera Singh is said to have played a vital role in arresting BJP Chief Babulal Marandi’s political advisor Sunil Tiwary.
Raids are being conducted at the residence of Meera Singh under Tupudana Police Station and Youth Congress leader Lal Mohit Nath Shahdeo.
According to ED sources, Rs 15 lakh cash, eight mobile phones have been recovered during the raids.
Meera Singh, a 2012 batch sub-inspector was appointed officer-in-charge of Tupudana police station in 2022.
She had arrested in 2021 by the Anti-corruption Bureau when she was posted at Khunti Mahila Thana for accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe, demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a woman and for not registering the case.
Later, Meera Singh was transferred to Ranchi and made in-charge of Tupudana OP.
After getting involved in several controversies in Tupudana, Meera was transferred to Hazaribagh, but later it was cancelled following the orders of Jharkhand Police Headquarters.
Several serious allegations have been labeled against Meera Singh in the past also while being posted at Tupudana OP due to which, her posting also remained under question.
Several top leaders, including Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi have raised their concerns. Apart from bribery, she has also been accused of assault and intimidation of the locals.