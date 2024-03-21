Lok Sabha polls: Several Gujarat Congress candidates expected to withdraw nominations?

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress is said to be dealing with an internal crisis as the party is facing rejections and withdrawals from the potential candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While the Congress High Command has unofficially designated candidates for the remaining 17 out of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats, the party is said to be facing an internal discord.

Sources have now confirmed that many other potential candidates are expected to withdraw their nominations on the last day of the Nomination withdrawal, following the announcement of the official list.

On March 18, Congress leader Rohan Gupta announced his withdrawal from the Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha seat.

The decision is said to have come from on his father's insistence, who refused undergoing medical treatment until Rohan acceded to his demand.

Rohan's father, Rajkumar Gupta, had previously contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Ahmedabad which was later divided into Ahmedabad East and Ahmedabad West constituencies.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, Rohan revealed that his father disapproved of his election candidacy. Consequently, under pressure from his father, Rohan resigned from the Congress party a few days prior, severing his longstanding ties with the Grand Old Party.

Rohan explained that his father wished to spare him the challenges he faced two decades ago during an electoral campaign.