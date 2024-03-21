Lok Sabha polls: Several Gujarat Congress candidates expected to withdraw nominations?

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress is said to be dealing with an internal crisis as the party is facing rejections and withdrawals from the potential candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While the Congress High Command has unofficially designated candidates for the remaining 17 out of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats, the party is said to be facing an internal discord.
Sources have now confirmed that many other potential candidates are expected to withdraw their nominations on the last day of the Nomination withdrawal, following the announcement of the official list.
On March 18, Congress leader Rohan Gupta announced his withdrawal from the Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha seat.
The decision is said to have come from on his father's insistence, who refused undergoing medical treatment until Rohan acceded to his demand.
Rohan's father, Rajkumar Gupta, had previously contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Ahmedabad which was later divided into Ahmedabad East and Ahmedabad West constituencies.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, Rohan revealed that his father disapproved of his election candidacy. Consequently, under pressure from his father, Rohan resigned from the Congress party a few days prior, severing his longstanding ties with the Grand Old Party.
Rohan explained that his father wished to spare him the challenges he faced two decades ago during an electoral campaign.
Rohan Gupta's decision to withdraw from the election without consulting party leaders has raised concerns within the Gujarat Congress.
Manish Doshi, the party's spokesperson, expressed surprise at Rohan Gupta's sudden withdrawal, “Noting that he did not consult with local leadership before making his decision," he said.
Speaking anonymously, a leader said, "Not only Rohan Gupta but there are approximately four to five leaders within the Gujarat Congress who are expected to withdraw their candidature on the final day for withdrawal of nomination forms, each citing different reasons.
Such actions will tarnish the Congress's reputation across Gujarat. Moreover, this series of events will convey to the public that the Congress presence in Gujarat is diminishing."
"Even the Congress high command is likely aware of this situation, which is why instead of officially announcing candidates, a Gujarat Congress leader contacts potential candidates to confirm their candidature," the source added.
"With Congress MLAs defecting to the BJP and the continuous withdrawal of Congress leaders from the election race, it appears inevitable that the BJP will secure victory in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat," the leader concluded.