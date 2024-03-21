'Loyal citizens of India': Shabir Shah's daughter and Syed Geelani's granddaughter distance themselves from separatist ideology

SRINAGAR: Jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah daughter Sama Shabir and deceased Pakistan supporter Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah have dissociated themselves from the separatist ideology and pledged their loyalty to the sovereignty of Union of India.

In identical public notices published in local newspapers, they distanced themselves from separatist politics.

Ruwa Shah, daughter of Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, issued a public notice distancing herself from the Hurriyat Conference faction founded by her late grandfather.

She also declared she has no inclination or sympathy towards Hurriyat Conference ideology.

"I am a loyal citizen of India not affiliated with any organisation or association which has an agenda against the Union of India and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of my country (India)," Shah said in the notice published in a local daily earlier this week.

Her father, who was also in jail for alleged terror funding, died last year after a prolonged illness.