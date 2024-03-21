Modi nudges Putin, Zelenskyy to resolve conflict through talks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday used the opportunity of greeting Vladimir Putin on his re-election as Russian President by nudging him during their telephonic conversation to resolve the ongoing Ukraine war through dialogue and diplomacy. He had a similar message for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his separate conversation with him.
“I spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election and also agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead,” Modi said.
“Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the consistent and dynamic development of mutually beneficial ties in trade, economy, energy, and transport,” a Russian readout of the call said. “An exchange of views was also held on a number of issues on the international agenda, in particular in the context of the situation around Ukraine,” the Kremlin’s statement said.
President Putin conveyed his wishes to Modi for the successful conduct of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Modi is one of the few world leaders who have congratulated Putin for his re-election.
Speaking to Zelenskyy, Modi assured India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, guided by its “people-centric” approach. The prime minister reiterated India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. Zelenskyy thanked India for its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian aid, and active participation in Peace Formula meetings. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership in various spheres.