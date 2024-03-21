Modi nudges Putin, Zelenskyy to resolve conflict through talks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday used the opportunity of greeting Vladimir Putin on his re-election as Russian President by nudging him during their telephonic conversation to resolve the ongoing Ukraine war through dialogue and diplomacy. He had a similar message for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his separate conversation with him.

“I spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election and also agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead,” Modi said.