Mumbai Diary | BJP strategist picks up key candidates

BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been instrumental in selecting suitable candidates for the party in the Lok Sabha polls. Despite strong opposition from BJP minister Girish Mahajan, Tawde ensured tickets for NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse’s daughter-in-law and BJP Lok Sabha MP Rakasha Khadse in Raver, as well as for Smita Wagh in Jalgaon. Following BJP’s announcement, Eknath and his daughter Rohini Khadse, president of the NCP women’s wing in the state, declined to contest against Raksha.

Mumbai BJP leadership faces tough decisions

The top leadership of the BJP has decided to replace BJP Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan due to negative feedback from a survey. They have asked Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar to contest in place of Poonam for the Mumbai North Central seat. However, Shelar is hesitant to contest due to the unfavourable demographic composition of the Mumbai North Central constituency, where half of the population belongs to minority communities. It was previously represented by late Sunil Dutt.