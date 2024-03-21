Nomination begins for 102 seats across 21 states

Nomination papers will be scrutinized on March 29, with a specific date of March 30 set for Bihar. The deadline for the withdrawal of candidature is March 31, and for Bihar, it is April 2.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are scheduled to start on April 19, with subsequent phases to follow on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In addition to Bihar, other states where polling will be held in the first phase include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.