Pre-poll alliance talks with MNF inconclusive, Congress to go solo in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Congress has decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, after talks of a pre-poll alliance with the Mizo National Front (MNF) did not bear fruit, a leader of the grand old party said.

It will on Thursday release the name of its candidate for the parliamentary polls in the northeastern state scheduled for April 19, he said.

Mizoram has one Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress, which had been in power in Mizoram for about 20 years since 1987, and the MNF had been in talks to forge a pre-poll alliance to jointly fight against the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

"No consensus could be reached with the MNF on the alliance. We have now decided to go solo," the Congress leader told PTI.

State Congress president Lal Thanzara will announce the candidate's name during a function here on Thursday, he said.

The MNF, headed by former chief minister Zoramthanga, is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre.

The ruling ZPM, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own since the party's formation in 2017, has fielded 46-year-old entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, who is a newbie in politics.

C Lalrosanga of the MNF is the incumbent MP from Mizoram.

The BJP and MNF are yet to release the names of its candidates.