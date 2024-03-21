Punjab's curious voter demographics: 5,000 centenarians, more than 200 aged over 120

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years and 205 voters who are more than 120 years old, state chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Thursday.

In adherence to the directives from the Election Commission of India, voters aged 85 years and above have been granted the convenience of casting their votes from the comfort of their homes.

This measure is aimed at facilitating participation, he said, adding that instructions have already been issued to all the District Election Officers cum Deputy Commissioners for this purpose.

Among the 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years, there are 1,917 males and 2,928 females falling within the 100 to 109-year age bracket. Furthermore, there are 59 males and 100 females aged 110 to 119 years.

Regarding voters above the age of 120 years, there are a total of 205 individuals, comprising 122 males and 83 females, he said.

Ludhiana district hosts the highest number of elderly voters, with 77 men and 34 women above the age of 120, followed by Ferozepur district with 24 men and 25 women, he added.

About first-time voters, the CEO said as of March 1, Punjab has 4,89,631 voters aged 18-19, including 16 transgender voters. Of these, 2,93,100 are males and 1,96,515 are females.

In total, Punjab has 2,12,71,246 voters, comprising 1,11,92,959 males and 1,00,77,543 females.