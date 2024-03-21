Systematic effort by PM Modi to cripple Congress financially: Sonia Gandhi on party's frozen accounts

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government in the wake of the freezing of the party's bank accounts.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that money from the party's accounts was being "taken away forcibly" and added that there is a "systematic effort underway by the prime minister to cripple Congress financially."

In a press conference also addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the party stressed that all its accounts were frozen.

"We can do no campaign work. Our ability to fight elections has been damaged," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said while launching a scathing attack on the government over the issue of freezing the party's accounts due to an income tax return issue.

Sonia called the issue "extremely serious" and added that the "issue affects not just Congress but our democracy."