Tremors in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Parbhani; no casualty

CHHATRAPATI Sambhajinagar: Tremors were felt in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Parbhani districts on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they said.

The tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded at 6.09 am and 6.19 am, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, Nanded's disaster management authority said in a release.