1 killed, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

SUPAUL: One person was killed and several others were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
Police said that the mishap took place near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur when a slab of an under-construction bridge being built over the Kosi river crumbled.
Sources said that the possibility of several workers being trapped in the incident could not be ruled out.
Supaul district magistrate Kaushal Kumar said that the injured were undergoing treatment at the district Sadar hospital.
Reports said that over 40 workers were engaged in the work when three pillars of the longest under-construction bridge in the country collapsed around 7.30 am.
So far nine of them have been rescued, officials engaged in rescue work said.
The 10.2 km long bridge, which is being built over the Kosi River and connects Supaul and Madhubani districts, is being built for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway.
Two companies—Gammon India and Trans Rail Lighting Limited—are jointly working on the project worth Rs.984 crore.
District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.
"One labourer has died and another sustained injuries. Rescue work is underway," he said.
NHAI Regional Officer YB Singh told PTI that 10 labourers were trapped under the debris after the accident.
"Unfortunately, one person died on the way to the hospital, and the other nine were rescued with minor injuries. They are out of danger now," he said.
"Adequate compensation for the deceased as well as injured victims is being arranged. Experts have been briefed and asked to assess the reason for the accident and suggest necessary remedial measures. Senior NHAI officers have rushed to the site to take immediate action on the matter," he added.
The bridge has 171 piers, and the span between piers 153 and 154 collapsed, he said.
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds the Road Construction portfolio, said that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
It is a very tragic incident and the government will ensure that the families of the victims get adequate compensation, he said.
Sinha said he was in constant touch with the NHAI as well as the district administration.
