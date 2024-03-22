1 killed, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

SUPAUL: One person was killed and several others were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

Police said that the mishap took place near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur when a slab of an under-construction bridge being built over the Kosi river crumbled.

Sources said that the possibility of several workers being trapped in the incident could not be ruled out.

Supaul district magistrate Kaushal Kumar said that the injured were undergoing treatment at the district Sadar hospital.

Reports said that over 40 workers were engaged in the work when three pillars of the longest under-construction bridge in the country collapsed around 7.30 am.

So far nine of them have been rescued, officials engaged in rescue work said.