AAP's Atishi, Bharadwaj detained as party leaders, workers protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and supporters are protesting at the ITO, near the AAP and BJP headquarters.
Delhi Minister Atishi Singh outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Minister Atishi Singh outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other.

They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

