BJP's lotus dream catchers to Congress' signature dupattas: Poll fervour sizzles e-commerce sites

NEW DELHI: Political fervour has permeated even the realm of e-commerce in India, with merchandise related to various political parties becoming hot commodities.

From BJP's lotus on dream catchers to AAP's logo on vintage maritime clocks and Congress' signature dupattas, these online platforms offer a plethora of election-themed products.

Simply enter the name of the desired political party into the search bar of an e-commerce website, and a diverse array of merchandise ranging from flags to pendants to pens will populate the page.

This trend initially emerged during the 2019 polls when e-commerce platforms became go-to destinations for campaign merchandise and accessories, a representative from an e-commerce platform said.