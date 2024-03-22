Congress, CPM move EC seeking action against BJP for violation of poll code

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday moved the Election Commission (EC) against the BJP government over the alleged misuse of state resources for the poll campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing its campaigns such as ‘Modi Parivaar’ and ‘Modi ki Guarantee.’

The CPM also wrote to the EC seeking “stern action” against the BJP and Prime Minister for engaging school children in an election campaign in Coimbatore in violation of the poll body’s directives.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Supriya Shrinate met the EC and handed a clutch of complaints about the violations of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, demanding immediate action.