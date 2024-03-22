Congress on bumpy road on Haridwar, Nainital seats

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, the Congress is in a dilemma over finalizing candidates for the Haridwar and Nainital seats.

Due to internal tussles and turmoil within the Congress in Uttarakhand, the names of candidates have not yet been announced for all five seats of the state. Despite continuous deliberations regarding the Nainital and Haridwar seats, no consensus has been reached, even at the party’s high command level. Uttarakhand is scheduled to vote on April 19 in the first phase of the general elections.

While the Congress has announced its candidates for Tehri, Pauri, and Almora, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced its candidates for all five Lok Sabha seats in the state.