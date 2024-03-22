DGCA slaps Rs 80 lakh penalty on Air India for flight duty norm violations

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed an Rs 80 lakh penalty on Air India for violations of flight duty and fatigue management norms, including failure to provide adequate rest to flight crew before and after ultra-long-haul flights.

This is at least the third time in less than two months that Tata Group-owned Air India has been fined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The latest penalty also comes at a time when the DGCA has decided not to extend the June 1 deadline for implementing the revised flight duty norms that will provide more rest hours for pilots.

In January, the watchdog conducted a spot audit of Air India to verify the airline's compliance with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and Fatigue Management System (FMS) regulations.

During the audit, evidence was collected and fleet-wise random reports were analysed.

"The analysis of reports and evidence revealed that Air India Limited operated flight(s) with both flight crew aged above 60 years flying together in a few instances.