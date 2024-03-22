ED searches residence of West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha in school jobs case

KOLKATA: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha in Bolpur in Birbhum district on Friday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school recruitment scam, officials said.

Accompanied by a huge contingent of central forces, the ED team reached Sinha's residence around 9.15 am and began the search, they said.

Sinha, who holds the MSME and Textiles portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, was not in his residence at that time.

He was at his ancestral house in Murarai, around 90 km away.

"The search is in connection with the investigation of the alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam. The minister is not present at his residence, we are talking to his family," an ED official said.