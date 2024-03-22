Former National Herald editor-in-chief Zafar Agha dies in Delhi at 70

NEW DELHI: Former National Herald editor-in-chief Zafar Agha died following a brief illness at a south Delhi hospital early Friday. He was 70.

Agha, who began his career as a journalist with Link Magazine in 1979, is survived by his son Moonis.

He died at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the veteran journalist. "I was saddened to learn about the passing of Zafar Agha ji, a veteran journalist, columnist, and former Editor-in-Chief of the National Herald, Navjivan and Qaumi Awaz. He was a stalwart in the world of journalism, was a friend, philosopher, guide and inspiration to many. He stood steadfastly for the values upon which our Republic is founded," Gandhi said in his post on X.

In his 45-year career, Agha also worked with The Patriot, Business and Political Observer, India Today, ETV and Inquilab Daily.

His final stint as a journalist was with the National Herald group, first as editor of Urdu daily Qaumi Awaz and then as editor-in-chief of National Herald.