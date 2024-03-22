From anti-corruption crusader to liquor 'scam' accused, Kejriwal's arrest big blow to AAP before LS polls

NEW DELHI: From leading the 'India Against Corruption' movement to becoming the chief minister of Delhi thrice in a row, Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, has had a chequered career as a bureaucrat-turned-activist-turned-politician.

Kejriwal's arrest comes at a time when his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making a serious foray into electoral politics through a tie-up with its opposition INDIA bloc partner Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

The 55-year-old AAP national convener's arrest may have serious repercussions on the poll fortunes of the party since he has been at the centre of its plans and strategy for the Lok Sabha election.