Gujarat BJP faces internal crisis as local leaders express discontent over Lok Sabha candidates

The Gujarat Congress is facing an internal crisis over as the party leaders are openly coming out against several Lok Sabha candidates.
BJP's Lok Sabha candidates including are finding themselves in an unfavourable position Ranjan Bhatt in Vadodara, Bhikhaji Thakor in Sabarkantha, Dhaval Patel in Valsad, and party leaders like Rekha Chaudhary in Banaskathana.
In response to the escalating tension, the BJP has initiated the "Hun Saathe Chhu" (I am with you) campaign on social media, compelled by the prevailing circumstances.
This discord initially emerged in Vadodara, situated in central Gujarat, where a prominent BJP figure voiced disagreement over Ranjan Bhatti's candidacy.
Dr Jyoti Pandya, the vice president of BJP's Rashtriya Mahila Morcha and former Mayor of Vadodara, tendered her resignation in protest against Ranjan Bhatt's nomination.
Yet another controversy ignited at the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency, with a pamphlet circulating widely on social media leveling allegations against BJP candidate Bhikhaji Thakor.
There were concerns raised about the BJP candidate's caste identity, suggesting Bhikhaji might be a Damor rather than a Thakor.
However, Bhikhaji addressed the media, clarifying that some individuals within the Thakor community also bear the surname Damor.
Additionally, there have been widespread reports of opposition emerging locally following the BJP's announcement of Rekhaben Chaudhary as its female candidate for the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency in North Gujarat, perceived as a weak spot for the BJP.
Sources indicate that to counter this negative sentiment, the state BJP president, CR Patil, convened a meeting with all MLAs and leaders from Banas Kantha district, issuing directives to mobilize efforts to secure victory for the candidate.
The BJP's selection of Dhaval Patel as its candidate for the Valsad (ST) seat in South Gujarat has reportedly sparked discontent among local leaders.
Many perceive Dhaval Patel as an outsider to the constituency, fueling dissatisfaction among the populace.
Additionally, some local BJP leaders hold the belief that the Congress candidate, Anant Patel for the same seat, holds a stronger position and has made more significant strides in campaigning.
Sources suggest that certain BJP leaders have even called for a replacement candidate in response to these concerns.
Rumors are circulating that the local BJP has initiated a "Hun Saathe chhu" (I am with you) campaign to address the dissatisfaction among local leaders regarding the BJP candidates in these four seats. This campaign appears to be an endeavor to demonstrate that the local leaders are aligned with the candidates.