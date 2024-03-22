Gujarat BJP faces internal crisis as local leaders express discontent over Lok Sabha candidates

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress is facing an internal crisis over as the party leaders are openly coming out against several Lok Sabha candidates.

BJP's Lok Sabha candidates including are finding themselves in an unfavourable position Ranjan Bhatt in Vadodara, Bhikhaji Thakor in Sabarkantha, Dhaval Patel in Valsad, and party leaders like Rekha Chaudhary in Banaskathana.

In response to the escalating tension, the BJP has initiated the "Hun Saathe Chhu" (I am with you) campaign on social media, compelled by the prevailing circumstances.

This discord initially emerged in Vadodara, situated in central Gujarat, where a prominent BJP figure voiced disagreement over Ranjan Bhatti's candidacy.

Dr Jyoti Pandya, the vice president of BJP's Rashtriya Mahila Morcha and former Mayor of Vadodara, tendered her resignation in protest against Ranjan Bhatt's nomination.

Yet another controversy ignited at the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency, with a pamphlet circulating widely on social media leveling allegations against BJP candidate Bhikhaji Thakor.

There were concerns raised about the BJP candidate's caste identity, suggesting Bhikhaji might be a Damor rather than a Thakor.