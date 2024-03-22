In a 1st, SAD to toe 1 family, 1 ticket line, BJP talks on

CHANDIGARH: For the first time the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will follow ‘one family, one ticket’ rule while picking candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, party leaders said.

“Only one person from the Badal family will contest polls. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, sitting MP from Bathinda, is likely to contest. Her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party president and also MP from Ferozepur, is not likely to contest,” a party leader said.

Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP is in negotiations with its former partner SAD for an alliance in Punjab.

Speaking at a conclave hosted by a private news channel on Wednesday, Shah said, “Negotiations with Akali Dal are going on. During the negotiations, sometimes they come with an offer and sometimes we give them the offer. We want all old NDA allies to join us. However at the same time, the interest of party workers is to be ensured by getting adequate share in seats. Things will be clear in two to three days.’’