INDIA suffers setback in UP as key ally decides to part ways with SP

LUCKNOW: Chinks appeared in the INDI Alliance in Uttar Pradesh a day after Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) announced its candidates for three eastern UP seats, including Phoolpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi, as the Samajwadi Party snapped its ties with the ally which was with it since 2022.

While interacting with media persons here on Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced his party’s decision to end its alliance with Apna Dal(K), led by Krishna Patel, wife of prominent Kurmi leader late Sonelal Patel.

“We had joined hands with Apna Dal(K)in the 2022 assembly polls but the alliance is no longer in place,” said Akhilesh Yadav. However, within a few hours of deciding to contest three seats and announcing candidates, the Apna Dal(K) got a snub from Yadav who called the decision ‘unilateral’ and announced a candidate from the Mirzapur seat on Wednesday.