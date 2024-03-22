Judicial Custody of Hemant Soren extended till April 4 in money laundering case

RANCHI: The Special PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren till April 4 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

Soren, who was in judicial custody until March 21, was presented before the court through video conferencing.

Last week, Ranchi police issued notice to ED officials, asking them to join the investigation in the third week of March in connection with the FIR lodged by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren under the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Confirming the development, the SSP Ranchi said, "A notice has been sent. The investigating officer (IO) would be able to give more details. Currently, he is out of station for some cases"

ED had filed a petition against the FIR in Jharkhand High Court, which ordered no coercive action against the ED officials.

Soren in his FIR had alleged that the ED conducted the searches at his residence at Shantiniketan, Delhi, and Jharkhand Bhawan on January 29 to tarnish his image. He also charged the ED officials with harassing him for being a tribal and bringing disrepute to him. On his complaint Jharkhand Police, on January 31, registered FIR under Section 3(1) (P) (R)(S) (U) of ST-SC (PA) Act.

On February 29, The Jharkhand High Court dismissed the petition of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to attend the budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Soren approached the High Court after the Special PMLA court in Ranchi dismissed his petition on February 22.

Soren was arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).