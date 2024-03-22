Ladakhi students in Delhi to protest on March 24 in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk

Ladakhi students in Delhi would hold a protest at the Ladakh Buddha Vihar on March 24 in solidarity with hunger strike initiated by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in Kargil.

According to Voice of Ladakh, the protests across the Ladakh region are intensifying, spanning Leh, Kargil, Jammu, and Delhi, led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body (LAB). Their demands, encompassing statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, remain at the forefront of their agitation.

Meanwhile, prominent social activist and recipient of the Magsaysay Award, Sonam Wangchuk, continues his hunger strike in Leh, now in its 17th day out of a planned 21 days.

According to Greater Kashmir, Sonam Wangchuk had started his climate fast on March 6 and is holding in freezing sub-zero temperatures to highlight the region’s vulnerability to climate change, and its link to rights accorded in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution besides demand for restoration of democratic process in Ladakh. On every passing day of his climate fast, hundreds of people gather to join him to express their solidarity and support. Sonam Wangchuk’s climate fast has received support by citizens, politicians, social-environmental activists from different parts of the country.