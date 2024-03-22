LS polls: Long elections put opposition parties at disadvantage, says Yechury

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls being the second longest elections ever held in India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it puts the Opposition parties in a disadvantageous position.

In an interview to PTI, while stating that the Election Commission has the right to take a decision on the election dates, he questioned the wisdom behind it.

Asked about the 82-day duration of the general elections -- the process of which started on 16 March with the announcement of the polls and will conclude on 4 June when the results are announced -- he said it is a “matter of concern”.

"It is a matter of concern. We recognise and accept that the Constitution gives the entire right, the sole right to the Election Commission on these matters. And they are the only ones who are mandated by the Constitution of India. So they have the right,” Yechury said. “But we question the wisdom of it.” he told PTI.

Yechury, whose party CPI(M) is a part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, said with technological advances the time taken for conducting polls should go down. Instead, it has increased, he added.

"I mean you see now with such a long election, except for 1952, and those were the birth pangs of India's parliamentary democracy, the first election. So lots of things have to be adjusted… Except for that, this is the longest election you are having. And with all this technology they are talking about, with all this, in fact it should be shortened. Instead, it's lengthened,” he said.