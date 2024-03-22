Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath key aide quits Congress

BHOPAL: In perhaps the biggest jolt to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in the poll season, the veteran politician’s key associate and former MP minister Deepak Saxena quit the Congress party on Thursday.

The development happened just a few hours after Saxena’s son Ajay Saxena joined the BJP in Bhopal. It’s, however, yet not clear what will be the former minister’s next political move, particularly after his son joined the BJP.

Saxena, who is considered one of staunchest Kamal Nath loyalists, had won from Chhindwara assembly seat four times in the past and vacated the seat for Nath, after the latter became the MP CM in December 2018. In May 2019, Nath had won from the same seat and retained it in the 2023 assembly polls also. After winning from the Chhindwara assembly seat in 2018, Saxena was also appointed Pro Tem Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.