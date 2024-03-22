MNF names Rajya Sabha MP Vanlalvena as candidate for Mizoram Lok Sabha seat

AIZAWL: Mizoram's main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday named its Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena as its nominee for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Vanlalvena, 54, was elected to the state's only Rajya Sabha seat in June 2020.

MNF president Zoramthanga declared Vanlalvena as the party's candidate during a function held at the party office, Mizo Hnam Run, in Aizawl.

Born in January 1970 in East Lungdar village in Serchhip district, Vanlalvena was a high school teacher at a state-run school.

He graduated with Science from the Pachhunga University College in 1993.

In college, he was actively involved in student politics, and served as the vice president of the state's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) for two consecutive years.

He later also became the president of the organisation.

He entered politics in 2002 when he was appointed the general secretary of the MNF's youth wing.

He subsequently became its president.

Vanlalvena had unsuccessfully contested the assembly by-poll to Aizawl North-III seat in 2015.

He lost to Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate C Lalsawivunga in the Aizawl South-I seat in the 2023 assembly elections.

The Congress on Thursday fielded Lalbiakzama, a former state home secretary, as the party's candidate for the seat.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state is scheduled on April 19.