Nabam Tuki to lock horns with Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

ITANAGAR: State Congress chief Nabam Tuki is set to lock horns with Union minister Kiren Rijiju in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat.

The state will go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the first phase on April 19.

Former chief minister Tuki currently represents Sagalee constituency in Papumpare district as MLA, having been elected for six consecutive terms.

The Congress on Thursday announced Tuki's candidacy along with Bosiram Siram, the APCC vice-president, who will be contesting from Arunachal East Parliamentary seat against BJP nominee Tapir Gao.

Tuki, who lost the Arunachal West seat to Rijiju in 2019, is confident of victory this time, citing a growing desire for change among the electorate.

"People want a change and public mood is changing against Rijiju. He is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave," Tuki said.

"My focus will be on employment generation," he added.

BJP had won both Lok Sabha seats in the last elections.