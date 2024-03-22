Nadda jibe at Rahul, calls him a ‘part-time leader’

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Congress accused the government of freezing its accounts, the BJP hit back saying the party “is going to be rejected by the people” and that fearing defeat, its top leadership ranted against Indian democracy and institutions.
In a post on X, BJP chief JP Nadda was the first to dismiss the Congress allegations. “Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people. Fearing a historic defeat; their top leadership ranted against Indian democracy and institutions,” Nadda wrote.
“They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial,” he said.
Nadda also termed Congress talking about financial helplessness “comical”. He said that they, instead of correcting their errors, are blaming authorities for their troubles. “Be it the ITAT or the Delhi HC, they have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, and pay the tax dues, but the party never did so.”
Nadda further said that Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams, from choppers to Bofors, for electioneering.
In a fresh broadside against Rahul Gandhi and others in an apparent reference to their remarks on democracy, Nadda said, “Congress part-time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie — may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Indira Gandhi.”
Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also accused Rahul Gandhi of lying on the issue of freezing of accounts. He said such statements show that Congress was desperate due to its fear of losing the elections.