Nadda jibe at Rahul, calls him a ‘part-time leader’

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Congress accused the government of freezing its accounts, the BJP hit back saying the party “is going to be rejected by the people” and that fearing defeat, its top leadership ranted against Indian democracy and institutions.

In a post on X, BJP chief JP Nadda was the first to dismiss the Congress allegations. “Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people. Fearing a historic defeat; their top leadership ranted against Indian democracy and institutions,” Nadda wrote.

“They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial,” he said.