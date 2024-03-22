PM Modi leaves for 2-day visit to Bhutan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a two-day visit to Bhutan, his first after the new government took office in the Himalayan nation.

Modi was earlier scheduled to travel to Bhutan on Thursday but had to delay the visit by a day due to inclement weather conditions at Paro Airport, which is situated in a deep valley surrounded by Himalayan mountain ranges and has a particularly tricky landing approach.

"On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programs aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay," Modi posted on X.

This visit is part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

The prime minister will have an audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of the Himalayan nation.

Modi will also hold bilateral talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to receive a grand welcome at the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government.