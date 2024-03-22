Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan calls for SIT probe into Electoral Bond controversy

NEW DELHI: Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was lead counsel in the Electoral Bond case in the Supreme Court, on Thursday demanded an independent probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the finer details of the political funding and also find if there was a quid-pro-quo between the corporate and political parties.

Addressing a press conference here a day after the Election Commission made public the Electoral Bond data with alphanumeric codes and bond numbers in two extensive lists – one that of donors and the other of the name of the parties encashing them, Bhushan said, “Electoral Bond is the largest scam of Independent India, which even bigger than 2G and coal scams. In the case of 2G and coal scams there were no money trails. But in the present case there is a certain money trail.”