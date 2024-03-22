'What policy prioritizes goods train over passenger?': Chhattisgarh HC asks railways

RAIPUR: Expressing serious concerns over the frequent cancellations and unscheduled suspension of passenger trains in Chattisgarh, the state High Court asked the railways to file a reply within three weeks as to under what policy were the freight trains have been given preference.

In South East Central Railways (SECR) zone, the profit-making zone of the railways, has been cancelling the trains in the name of carrying out works undertaken on interlocking safety systems, laying of additional tracks, maintenance, construction works of bridges.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra K Agrawal asked the railways to file an affidavit citing under which policy the preference is given to goods/freight trains on the route besides what works are being carried out and their timeline.