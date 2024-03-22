'What policy prioritizes goods train over passenger?': Chhattisgarh HC asks railways

RAIPUR: Expressing serious concerns over the frequent cancellations and unscheduled suspension of passenger trains in Chattisgarh, the state High Court asked the railways to file a reply within three weeks as to under what policy were the freight trains have been given preference.
In South East Central Railways (SECR) zone, the profit-making zone of the railways, has been cancelling the trains in the name of carrying out works undertaken on interlocking safety systems, laying of additional tracks, maintenance, construction works of bridges.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra K Agrawal asked the railways to file an affidavit citing under which policy the preference is given to goods/freight trains on the route besides what works are being carried out and their timeline.
The railways was also asked to submit a roadmap on how to ensure minimum inconvenience to the people who are mostly relying on trains as their means of transport.
“Persisting unforeseen cancellation of passenger trains by the railways for varied reasons has added to the woes of the commuters who never expected such prolonged inconvenience. SECR is issuing routine notifications saying some 30 to 50 passengers trains are cancelled, almost always abruptly even during the occasions of festivals while there is no restriction on the movement of freight trains along the same routes," said Aman Pandey, counsellor the petitioner Kamal Dubey.
Meanwhile, the lawyers appearing for the Centre and the railways contended before the court that "as per the policy the first priority is usually given to freight trains transporting coal or petroleum products followed by the longer route trains and lastly the local trains," Pandey told The New Indian Express.
Owing to frequent cancellations of trains or excessive delays the people not just miss their connecting trains but such situations create anxious moments for those going to appear for interviews, attend medical exigencies or important rituals in the family among other things where the instance remains crucial.
Passengers at times were left in helpless circumstances as on several occasions the information on train cancellations are conveyed in the last minute.
The court has also asked the railways to make alternative arrangements for the passengers or notify them in prior about the cancellations.