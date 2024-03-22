When centurians play decisive roles on Punjab poll pitch

CHANDIGARH: A remarkable 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years, with an additional 205 voters surpassing 120 years are in Punjab. There are 4,89,631 first-time voters aged 18-19 years, including 16 transgender voters as of March 1 this year.

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that in adherence with the directives of the Election Commission of India, voters aged 85 years and above can cast their votes from their homes. This is aimed at facilitating participation, and instructions have been issued to all district election officers-cum deputy commissioners.

Sibin C said among the 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years, there are 1,917 male and 2,928 female voters falling within the 100 to 109 years age bracket. There are 59 male and 100 female voters aged 110 to 119 years.

There are voters above 120 years old; 205 of them. The count includes 122 males and 83 females. Ludhiana district hosts the highest number of elderly voters, with 77 men and 34 women above the age of 120 years, followed by Ferozepur district with 24 men and 25 women, he said.