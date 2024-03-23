Three killed, eight injured in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

LOHARDAGA (Jharkhand): At least three members of a marriage party were killed and eight others were seriously injured after their bus collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

Those who were killed in the accident were children, aged between six months and six years, a senior officer said.

The accident occurred near Tati village in Kudu area, around 60 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when the bus-truck collision took place, he said.