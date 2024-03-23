99 out of 104 students fail in Hindi paper at Government College in Uttarakhand's Tyuni

DEHRADUN: Over 92 per cent of students at Pandit Shivaram Government College in Tyuni, a remote tribal region in Uttarakhand, did not meet the passing criteria in their BA first semester examination. Shockingly, only five out of 104 students passed the Hindi paper. In response, the Students Union is calling for a re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

As per the information gathered from school sources, the recently announced examination results revealed a concerning trend: out of 129 students, a staggering 119 received compartments in multiple subjects, with only 10 students managing to pass outright.

Notably, a mere five students out of 104 succeeded in Hindi, while in Political Science, 61 out of 100 students faced failure. In History, a mere seven out of 56 students achieved passing grades, and only six out of 28 students succeeded in English.

Moreover, only six students out of a total of 39 were able to achieve passing grades in sociology. Additionally, a significant number of 76 students found themselves with compartments in four subjects.

President of the Students Union, Parmesh Rawat, stated, "We have engaged in discussions with the principal regarding this matter, and the principal has assured us of a re-evaluation." Referring to authorities in the education department, Rawat added, "Moreover, after contacting the controller of examinations, we have been reassured of a thorough re-examination of the answer scripts."

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said, "We have asked to examine the documents related to this whole matter. The Director of Education has been asked to submit a report in this regard".