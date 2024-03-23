After US says Arunachal an integral part of India, Beijing raps Washington

NEW DELHI: A day after the US State Department stated that it recognised Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, China has lashed out, stating that it has nothing to do with the US.

“The US recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the LAC,” said a spokesperson of the US State Department after China objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

China has objected to this statement, emphasizing that its border with India has never been delimited. “Zangnan is China’s territory, a basic fact that is undeniable. The China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries and has nothing to do with the US side. It is known to all that the US has consistently spared no effort to provoke and take advantage of other countries’ disputes or conflicts to serve its selfish geopolitical interests,” said a Chinese government spokesperson.