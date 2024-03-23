Army cancels seminar on Uniform Civil Code after backlash from political parties in J&K

SRINAGAR: The Army in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday cancelled a seminar, which was aimed to raise awareness about the Uniform Civil Code and other topics after a backlash from the political parties here.

The Army late Friday sent invitations to the media houses for a seminar on the subject "Navigating legal frontiers: Understanding Indian Penal Code 2023 and the quest for Uniform Civil Code".

The seminar was scheduled for March 26 at the Kashmir University Auditorium.

However, there was a backlash from the regional political parties with former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah questioning the Army's involvement in a "divisive" issue like the Uniform Civil Code in a "sensitive" place like Kashmir.

"Is it appropriate for the Indian Army to get involved in the divisive issue of the uniform civil code & that too in a sensitive area like Kashmir? There is a reason the Indian Army has remained apolitical & religious. This ill-advised UCC seminar is a threat to both these basic tenets," Abdullah said in a post on X.