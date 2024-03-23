ASI's survey of disputed Bhojshala complex in MP continues on Day 2

DHAR: The survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), continued for the second day on Saturday.

A team of the ASI reached the disputed complex around 8 am on Saturday.

The exercise first began on Friday following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The ASI team is accompanied by senior police and local administration officials. A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, eyewitnesses said.

Petitioners from the Hindu side Ashish Goyal and Gopal Sharma also reached the Bhojshala complex.