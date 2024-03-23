BJP counters rebels with ‘I am with you’ campaign in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The internal discord within Gujarat’s BJP appears to be intensifying with local party leaders openly slamming some of the recently announced Lok Sabha candidates.

Criticism is particularly mounting against candidates such as Ranjan Bhatt in Vadodara, Bhikhaji Thakor in Sabar kantha, Dhaval Patel in Valsad, and party leaders like Rekha Chaudhary in Banaskantha.

In a move to de-escalate the tension, the party has launched ‘Hun Saathe Chhu’(I am with you) campaign on social media to address the dissatisfaction among local leaders regarding the candidates in these four seats.