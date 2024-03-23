BJP targets 75 per cent vote share in Uttarakhand LS polls

DEHRADUN: After the formation of Uttarakhand state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant strides in the political landscape of the region over the past two decades. In the four Lok Sabha elections conducted during this period, the BJP has witnessed a remarkable surge in its vote share, marking an increase of 33 per cent.
After its crushing defeat at the hands of the Congress in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP embarked on a transformational journey, enhancing its organisational capabilities and refining its electoral strategy with unwavering determination.
As a result, its vote percentage which was reduced to around 28 per cent in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, took a whopping jump to 61 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Political experts believe that the BJP increased its graph by systematically breaking into the vote bank of BSP, SP and other parties in every election.
A senior BJP leader, who has previously served as a minister of state, shared with this publication on condition of anonymity, "The BJP has now adopted a new strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with our primary focus being the traditional voter base of the Congress."
Political analyst, Avikal Thapliyal, shared his insights with this daily, stating, "Despite facing consecutive defeats in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has managed to maintain a steadfast voter base, showcasing the party's resilience. This is exemplified by the consistent voter support of at least 30 per cent in all Lok Sabha elections conducted since the inception of the state."
BJP state spokesperson Ravindra Kumar told this daily, "In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has set a target of getting 75 per cent votes. That is, the organization intends to increase the vote by 14 per cent compared to 2019".
Historian and political analyst Jai Singh Rawat, told The New Indian Express, "The BJP is strategically focusing on fostering a religious ambience in Uttarakhand". Rawat highlighted the party's adeptness at leveraging the simplicity of the hill-dwelling populace, particularly during events like the Char Dham Yatra.
"The BJP will not miss any opportunity to take advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm and corrective decisions on defence matters to create a favourable atmosphere in its favour," Rawat said, outlining the military-centric scenario of Uttarakhand.