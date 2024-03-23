BJP targets 75 per cent vote share in Uttarakhand LS polls

DEHRADUN: After the formation of Uttarakhand state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant strides in the political landscape of the region over the past two decades. In the four Lok Sabha elections conducted during this period, the BJP has witnessed a remarkable surge in its vote share, marking an increase of 33 per cent.

After its crushing defeat at the hands of the Congress in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP embarked on a transformational journey, enhancing its organisational capabilities and refining its electoral strategy with unwavering determination.

As a result, its vote percentage which was reduced to around 28 per cent in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, took a whopping jump to 61 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Political experts believe that the BJP increased its graph by systematically breaking into the vote bank of BSP, SP and other parties in every election.