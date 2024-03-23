'China went and disturbed the foundation of equilibrium' says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The Chinese went and disturbed the equilibrium, when in 2020 they chose to do something they did on the border which was violative of conditions we had reached, said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar in Singapore on Saturday. "From time to time we hear that boundary situation can take time, we know that border issue is complex and can take time. We are not talking about solving the boundary issue. We are talking about maintaining peace and tranquility on the border. From 1975 to 2020 nobody got killed on the border. We need to have stabilisation of the situation on the border," said Dr Jaishankar while giving a lecture on his book Why Bharat Matters.

"It is important not to loose the woods for the trees. We are trying to find a way out and its not easy, I have tried to talk this at my level, diplomatic level, at least 20 cross border talks,’’ he said adding that both India and China have a history and population that sets them apart from the rest of the world.

China generates data and one needs to be careful on where it is used. On the banning of Chinese apps, Dr Jaishankar said one needs to ask a question on how comfortable one would be with data in which place, I would be uncomfortable with my information,’’ he added. On Pakistan Dr Jaishankar said that they use terrorism as an instrument of statecraft, its industry level, assembly line. India is in no mood to overlook terrorism.

While speaking on terrorism, he also said that what happened on October 7th was terrorism and cannot be defended but Israeli response should follow international humanitarian law and two state solution, said Dr S Jaishankar. "We are very clear that what happened on October 7th was terrorism. We have also taken the view that care has to be taken about civilian casualties and international humanitarian law needs to be observed. We are at a situation where there needs to be continuous delivering of humanitarian aid to the civilian population,’" he said adding that India supports the two nation solution.