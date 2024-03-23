Congress candidates for two J&K seats announced

SRINAGAR: Congress has finalized candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir and sole parliamentary seat in Ladakh. The party is going to field former BJP minister Lal Singh, who joined Congress a few days back, and J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla for the Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats J&K while Rigzin Jora, former MLA, would be candidate for Ladakh seat.

He said the former BJP minister Lal Singh, who joined Congress a few days back in New Delhi, would be the party’s candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

The inclusion of Lal Singh in Congress has given a boost to Congress as Lal Singh has got a support base in the region. He is very critical of BJP post Article 370 abrogation.