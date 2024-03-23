Congress' disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

NEW DELHI: Six former MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, who were disqualified as Congress legislators after defying a party whip, joined the BJP on Saturday amid the continuing political crisis in the state.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and its state unit president Rajeev Bindal.

Welcoming the former lawmakers into the party, Thakur said their presence will strengthen the BJP further as he accused the Congress government in the state of failing to fulfil its promises, leading to all-round anger among people.

Thakur said these leaders supported the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha election, reflecting "public anger" against the Congress.