Death toll in Mumbai sewer drain tragedy rises to three

MUMBAI: The death toll in the incident in which three labourers fell into the chamber of an underground sewer in Mumbai's Malad suburb two days ago rose to three on Saturday, officials said.

Earlier, two persons died after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot deep underground sewer on Thursday evening.

The third person, who was admitted to a government-run hospital, succumbed on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official said.

The incident had occurred at Malwani Gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in Ambujwadi area of Malad (West), he said.

"The third victim, Ramlagan Chotelal Kevat, 45, who was undergoing treatment for the last two days, died on Saturday.