‘Education should be secular’: HC says UP madrasa act is ‘unconstitutional’

KOLKATA: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, on Friday, declared the UP Board of Madrasa Education Act-2004 as ‘unconstitutional’, saying that a secular state had no power to create a board for religious education or to set up a board for school education only for a particular religion and philosophy associated with it.

Laying stress on the fact that the state had the foremost duty to ensure education, which is secular in nature, to the children, the division bench, comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhury and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, held that the state cannot discriminate and create different education systems for children from different religions.