INDIA bloc team seeks intervention of EC over misuse of Central agencies

NEW DELHI: A day after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a nine-member delegation of the INDIA bloc approached the Election Commission of India seeking urgent intervention into the ‘blatant’ use of central agencies against the Opposition.
The delegation included Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Abhishek Singhvi, TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Nadimul Haque, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and DMK’s P Wilson, among others.
In its memorandum, the parties said that to ensure a level playing field, the ECI must set up a committee and issue a circular ensuring that any raids, investigations, and arrests are first vetted and approved by it.
The parties suggested that immediate action should be taken including the launch of investigations against individuals and officers who have misused their offices to harass the leaders of the opposition.
“It is our submission that free and fair elections are not possible in an atmosphere of threats, and extortion. The Commission must take steps to halt this brazen misuse of the official machinery. This electoral process will have lost all sanctity if the Commission is unable to ensure a level playing field,” it said.
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that representatives from most of the opposition parties have met the EC. “This isn’t about an individual or any party but it relates to the basic structure of the constitution. When a level playing field is needed for election and you do not let the field by misusing agencies, it impacts free and fair elections and ultimately democracy. We asked the EC to interfere. In the history of 75 years of independent India, the first time a sitting CM has been arrested.”
“It is a move that is deliberately designed to demoralize the parties and the opposition at large. The arrests are meant to send a message that the ruling regime will not countenance any real opposition to its electoral ambitions,” read the memorandum.
The parties said that there is a clear pattern of the ruling regime trying to abuse power, and destroy the level playing field for other political parties contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Such actions are in direct violation of the instructions of the EC, provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, it pointed out.
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “The model code of conduct is in force, despite that such actions are being taken. Without a level playing field, democracy is nothing.”