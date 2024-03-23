INDIA splits over Begusarai battle as CPI names nominee

PATNA: The CPI on Friday announced a candidate for Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat where the Congress was insisting on fielding former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar — another sign of unease in the grand-alliance over distribution of seats for the general election.

The CPI and Congress are also part of INDIA bloc formed to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. CPI general secretary D Raja said here that his party would field three-time MLA Awadhesh Rai as the party candidate from Begusarai. “Options are open for building a consensus among all constituents of the grand alliance on all seats,” he said.