'Ironic that Kejriwal who was part of anti-graft movement arrested for corruption': Anna Hazare

MUMBAI: Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday termed as "ironic" the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was part of the Jan Lokpal movement, in a corruption case even as he demanded a thorough probe into the matter and punishment for the guilty.

Hazare in a statement accused Kejriwal of betraying the trust of crores of countrymen and rued that political ambitions destroyed the 2011 anti-corruption movement.

"I am very pained over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the liquor policy of the Delhi government. It is ironic that my colleague from the Jan Lokpal movement, aimed against graft, was arrested in a corruption case," he stated.

A demand for Jan Lokpal at the start of the last decade became a mass movement that shook the Congress-led UPA government of that time.

Hazare, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had emerged as the key faces of the movement.

Kejriwal later formed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and went on to win elections along with Sisodia.

Hazare, however, disassociated himself after the movement took a political turn.

It was unfortunate that the political alternative of the Jan Lokpal movement has turned unsuccessful and the anti-corruption movement has been destroyed because of political ambitions, Hazare stated targeting Kejriwal.