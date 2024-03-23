Kalpana Soren to drive INDIA campaign

RANCHI: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren who apparently has taken charge of the party in absence of her husband, is all set to be the star campaigner for JMM and INDIA Bloc in Jharkhand.

According to party sources, the gap created after the arrest of Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to land scam, will be bridged by Kalpana Soren who is quite capable of doing that. “Being a popular face in the party and among the people as well, the party has declared Kalpana Soren ji as a star campaigner for the 2024- Lok Sabha polls,” said Tanuj Khatri, who is looking after media cell of Kalpana Soren.