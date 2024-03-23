Kalpana Soren to drive INDIA campaign

RANCHI: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren who apparently has taken charge of the party in absence of her husband, is all set to be the star campaigner for JMM and INDIA Bloc in Jharkhand.
According to party sources, the gap created after the arrest of Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to land scam, will be bridged by Kalpana Soren who is quite capable of doing that. “Being a popular face in the party and among the people as well, the party has declared Kalpana Soren ji as a star campaigner for the 2024- Lok Sabha polls,” said Tanuj Khatri, who is looking after media cell of Kalpana Soren.
Kalpana Soren ji will also be leading the campaign during the Lok Sabha polls both for JMM and INDI alliance, he added. According to Khatri, Kalpana Soren has already formed her media team and has preferred youths in her team who are also the party workers. Hemant was arrested by ED on January 31 after he duped them and disappeared from his Delhi residence on January 29.
Soren remained traceless for about 40 hours after he disappeared from Delhi and suddenly surfaced in Ranchi on the day of his arrest. Kalpana projected herself as the JMM leader at the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on March 17 and gave the slogan – India Jhukega Nahin – India Rukega Nahi(India will not bow down – India will not stop).