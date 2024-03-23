‘One nation, one poll’ may figure in BJP’s manifesto

NEW DELHI: The ‘one nation one election’ -- a system to conduct elections for the Lok Sabha and assemblies ‘simultaneously’ in the country -- is likely to figure in the ‘Sankalp Patra,’ the BJP’s poll manifesto. This could be as significant as the party’s already achieved promises such as the Ram temple, and abrogation of Article 370, with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) becoming a parallel deliverable.
A high-powered committee on ‘one nation, one election,’ led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has already submitted its report running into more than 18,626 pages to the President. The report came after wide consultations with representatives of various political parties, experts and research works of 191 days. A party source said a survey conducted across the country has established that the idea of ‘one nation one election’ has massive public support.
“As we have delivered on our promises made earlier on Article 370 and the Ram temple, we will leave no stone unturned to make the idea of ‘one nation one election’ a reality by 2029,” said a senior BJP leader from north India. Other promises expected to figure in the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ could be population control, the Viksit-Bharat vision, farmers’ welfare-related promises, and a repetition of the UCC.
Sources said the BJP manifesto may also have promises on bullet train projects, Vande Bharat sleeper versions and many welfare schemes aimed at enhancing employment and empowerment of women and the youth.
The BJP is leant to have collected over 8 lakh suggestions from across the country. These suggestions could also be a part of the poll promises. If the ‘one nation one election’ finds a place in the manifesto, it will reflect people’s trust in the government as a committee has already submitted its report.
Every promise in the Sankalp Patra will be under the category of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ displaying the BJP-led NDA government’s commitment towards fulfilling Sankalp (resolve) of the people. The party is likely to explain how the promises are feasible for a Viksit-Bharat vision. BJP sources said the party put out boxes for collecting suggestions from the people at 6,000 places in the country during its 15-day special suggestion collection drive for the ‘Sankalp Patra’.
