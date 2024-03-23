‘One nation, one poll’ may figure in BJP’s manifesto

NEW DELHI: The ‘one nation one election’ -- a system to conduct elections for the Lok Sabha and assemblies ‘simultaneously’ in the country -- is likely to figure in the ‘Sankalp Patra,’ the BJP’s poll manifesto. This could be as significant as the party’s already achieved promises such as the Ram temple, and abrogation of Article 370, with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) becoming a parallel deliverable.

A high-powered committee on ‘one nation, one election,’ led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has already submitted its report running into more than 18,626 pages to the President. The report came after wide consultations with representatives of various political parties, experts and research works of 191 days. A party source said a survey conducted across the country has established that the idea of ‘one nation one election’ has massive public support.